Thursday, April 25, 1901

Main Street needs improving very badly. It has nice buildings on both sides and is really a fine street. There is no sidewalk on one side and on the other is a narrow board walk in bad repair. The street itself is mud pure and simple with holes in it big enough to bury a mule. If the council cannot improve this street the businessmen should take up a collection and do it.

– – –

Harper Moore carries the mail between Onoto and Marlinton three times a week, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. He reaches Marlinton at 8 a.m. and returns immediately to Onoto. His route is by the old Stony Creek church across by Green Hill to Marlinton. Up to this date he uses a pair of colts belonging to Mr. Shanks and makes model time and worthy of imitation for promptness.

REMARKABLE SNOWFALL

Up to April 21, 51 inches of snow had fallen at McClintic’s camp on William’s River during the month of April, by actual measurement. About a foot has fallen since the 21st.

– – –

Portageville, Mo. – Following a dramatic scene in the village graveyard here, where a dozen men gathered at midnight and dug up a coffin, three prominent residents of this place have been arrested, charged with attempting to perpetrate an insurance fraud.

The accused men are A. T. Smock, a druggist; Dr. Harry H. O’Kelley and John Adams. They had taken a lively interest in Thomas Reid, a stranger who came to this hamlet a few months ago and soon joined the Modern Woodmen of America, a beneficiary order. Reid presently took out a policy for $3,000 in the order, naming a cousin, Francis Marion Reed, as beneficiary. He disappeared in a few weeks, and his alleged death was announced by Adams soon afterward.

Murray Phillips, Jr., prosecuting attorney of New Madrid county, makes his principal charge against Smock and O’Kelley, and holds Adams for complicity. A further charge against Adams has just been made, it being alleged that last week he fired two shots into the homes of George McFadden and David Fischer, two farmers living near the graveyard.

Little else has been talked about here than the sudden appearance of Reid, his election to the Modern Woodmen, the issuance of the largest policy the order grants to any member, his subsequent disappearance, and reports that he was seriously ill with pneumonia at a hunter’s camp nearby.

Adams announced on April 5 that Reid was dead. Smock bought a coffin which was charged to the Woodmen, and several members of the order then suggested that they attend the funeral as a mark of respect for the new member who had been taken from them so suddenly.

The strange facts surrounding Reid’s insurance and the burial late at night led several men living near the graveyard to make an investigation. McFadden, convinced that the affair was no ordinary one, led a little band of farmers to the graveyard at midnight on Monday. Some began to frown on the undertaking, but McFadden was not discouraged. Taking a shovel, he began to throw back the earth over the grave.

When McFadden had penetrated to the lid of the coffin, several tried to dissuade him from further investigation. But he continued his work, presently lifting the cover from the coffin.

Taking a lantern in his hand he returned to the edge of the grave and lowered the light until the rays fell upon the casket. McFadden exultantly exclaimed that there was no body, that only a few old rages had been buried in the coffin.

THE ELEPHANT IS DEAD

The famous Martin’s Ferry elephant working on the farm of James Cahill, a prominent farmer of Ohio county, was killed last week by the owner to save a young man’s life.

Tutberry Jones, a young man of Doddridge County, has been a caller at the farm for several years and it is rumored that the pretty and attractive daughter of the house, Miss Jane Cahill, is the lode star of his life, and that her father does not regard Tutberry with favor. It is with considerable diffidence then that young Tutberry ventures to spend a Sunday once a month at the farm.

He has always taken great interest in Jumbo, the big elephant, and invariably has brought him several packages of peanuts.

Little Tommy Cahill took several of the peanuts and loaded them with cayenne pepper so that when Tutberry and Miss Jane went down to feed the elephant last Sunday afternoon, they gave him a strong dose of cayenne pepper.

Jumbo flew in a violent rage and darted at Tutberry who fled to the nearest tree. The enraged elephant shook the tree until Tutberry fell out. The young man ran for his life as far the sugar tree field when the elephant was so close on him that he turned suddenly and ran back. Arriving at the barnyard, he evaded his pursuer by making short turns while Mr. Cahill endeavored to control the maddened beast, but the elephant still pursued Tutberry.

He became so blown that it was evident he would soon meet a violent death, and Mr. Cahill was forced to shoot the beast to save the young man’s life.

The weapon used was a Mauser rifle brought home by John Cahill from the Philippine Islands.

The elephant was in fine condition and the whole county has been enjoying roast elephant for several days.