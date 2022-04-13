ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, June 13, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14376

ESTATE OF: HAROLD LEE COCHRAN

EXECUTRIX: Sondra Bee Cochran

29504 Seneca Trail

Marlinton, WV 24954-5552

ESTATE NUMBER: 14377

ESTATE OF: AMY IRENE COPEN

CO-EXECUTRIX: Janet Orndorff

306 Potomac River Road

Monterey, VA 24465-2230

CO-EXECUTRIX: Sarah Holson

18904 Edray Road

Cass WV 24927-9043

ESTATE NUMBER: 14380

ESTATE OF: THEODORE FREDERICK ZENTNER, JR.

ADMINISTRATARIX: Leona Zentner

217 Seneca Crest Drive

Buckeye, WV 24924-9168

Subscribed and sworn to before me on April 8, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE:

THE MARRIAGE OF: Civil Action No. 22-D-05

ROBERT MAYLE, PETITIONER

and

NOLOLETIA MAYLE, RESPONDENT

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS TO OBTAIN A DIVORCE

To the Above Named Respondent(s): NOLOLETIA MAYLE

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that NOLOLETIA MAYLE is a non-resident of the State of West Virginia or has an unknown address. It is hereby ordered that NOLOLETIA MAYLE serve upon the pro se Petitioner, whose address is 287 BILL CAMPBELL ROAD, MARLINTON, WV, 24954, an Answer, including any related counterclaim or defense you may have to the Petition/Amended Petition for Divorce filed in this action on or before May 9, 2022. If you fail to do so, thereafter judgment, upon proper hearing and trial, may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

A Final Hearing will be held in this matter on April 26, 2022 at 1:45 p.m.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court April 6, 2022.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

REQUEST FOR QUOTATIONS

The Pocahontas County Board of Education will receive sealed proposals from qualified contractors to install 16×18 block building for concession stand and 2 single bathrooms located at the baseball/softball area 271 Warrior Way, Dunmore, WV 24934.

Proposals will be received at the Pocahontas County Board of Education, 404 Old Buckeye Rd., Buckeye, WV 24924 until 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2022. Proposals may be mailed via U.S. Postal Service, delivered via courier, or hand-delivered. Fax and email bids will not be accepted.

Bidder will be responsible for ensuring that proposed work will comply with state and federal regulations. A mandatory pre-bid meeting will occur at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the site. Weather permits, we will meet in the parking lot near the auditorium. Proposals should include floor plan, all labor and material costs. Questions can be addressed by contacting Ron Hall, Maintenance Director by calling 304.799.5018.

It shall be the bidder’s responsibility to ensure that bids will arrive in the Board’s office prior to the scheduled bid opening. Late submissions will not be accepted and will remain unopened. All proposals must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the name and address of the bidder and clearly marked as follows:

Attn: Sherry Radcliff

RFQ: PCHS Bathroom/Concession Stand

Bid Opening Date: June 1, 2022, 3:10 p.m.

Pocahontas County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities or informalities in bid proposals received. It reserves the right to accept the proposal that will, in its judgment, best serve its interests.

Seeking Bids

The Town of Marlinton is soliciting bids to remediate Floodplain Ordinance violations by elevating electrical components and installing flood vents at Discovery Junction located at 824 Third Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.

The Town will also accept bids from West Virginia Licensed Surveyors to complete a FEMA Finished Elevation Certificate. A complete scope of work necessary can be obtained at the Marlinton Town Office, located at 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.

Deadline for submitting bids is Friday, April 29, 2022.

Tommy Jackson, CFM

Floodplain Manager,

Town of Marlinton

Request for Bids

The Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority (PCSWA) is requesting sealed bids for the sale of the following surplus equipment located at Pocahontas County Landfill, Dunmore, WV: older glass crusher and drum dumper, seventeen (17) steel dumpsters in poor condition, five (5) 2001 Protainer recycling trailers in poor condition, and older reconditioned Toyota forklift in working condition (minimum bid on forklift is $1,000.00).

Please call 304-799-4199 for appointment to view these items. Bids can be submitted on one item or any combination of items.

Bids should be submitted to: Sealed Bids-Surplus Equipment, Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority, 900-H Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954 by 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

The PCSWA reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

POSITION AVAILABLE

The Town of Marlinton is seeking interested candidates for the position of Recreation Economy Coordinator (REC). This is a three-year VISTA program that will renew on a yearly basis.

This dynamic position will focus heavily on building partnerships with local community members, volunteers and organizations, as well as implementing cool projects that are aligned with the Town’s Comprehensive Management Plan.

The Town of Marlinton and the community group, “Marlinton Listens,” are working to build a healthy, vibrant community that reflects the origins of the town, celebrates its history and charts a new course for its future.

The VISTA will serve as a liaison between the Town and multiple community partners who share this goal. Through their service, the VISTA will be a vital component to building capacity for the Town by facilitating community engagement efforts, building community partnerships, creating and implementing systems for project tracking, and volunteer/event coordination.

Nestled in the heart of the Monongahela National Forest and the Snowshoe Highlands IMBA Ride Center, Marlinton is an outdoor paradise. Together, we can work at improving the quality of life for residents while marketing the Town as a hub and destination for outdoor recreation. Together, we are building an economy where nature, visitors, and recreation thrive.

This position is ideal for an individual who has a passion for the outdoors, building strong community and thinking big. This position will start June 6, July 5 or July 8, 2022, depending on candidate availability.

Housing within two blocks of the office is currently available.

As an AmeriCorps VISTA member this position is eligible for health insurance, life insurance, child care assistance and an education stipend.

