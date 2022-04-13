Carolyn Sue Gallew, 60, of Green Bank, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at the West Virginia Caring Hospice House in Elkins.

Born July 14, 1961, in Covington, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Robert E. Sr. and Bessie Hite Gallew.

Carolyn was a member of the Elkins Seventh-Day Adventist Church and enjoyed playing with her toys, bowling and watching “Little House on the Prairie.”

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Kilby; and a nephew, Christopher Gallew.

She is survived by her brother, Robert E. Gallew Jr. and wife, Susan; two sisters, Judy Williams and Bonita Steltz; and a number of nieces and nephews, including Robert E. Gallew III.

A funeral service will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Arritt Funeral Home in Covington, Virginia, with the Pastor Jason Johnson officiating.

Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday from noon until service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Carolyn’s name be made to the Elkins Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 777 Kennedy St., Elkins, WV 26241

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Arritt Funeral Home.

