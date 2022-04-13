Thursday, April 16, 1897

THE WEEKLY LETTER

Continued…

Having duly recorded the names of points of interest on the river, a review of the fishing will be in order, for there is grand fishing in the Greenbrier. The fish have wholly changed from old times to this. Forty years ago, the river swarmed with catfish, trout and suckers; but these receded before the inroads and encroachments of the black bass, until thousands are caught every year.

The protection of the bass up until June 15 of each year will not only allow them time to spawn, but will prevent them being butchered by pot fishers. During the spawning season they can be caught by the clumsiest bungler. If a bass be lingering in shallow water near the spawning place, the fisherman has only to approach boldly and drop some sort of bait near it, and the fish is destroyed without a struggle.

In regard to sport, Greenbrier river has furnished the deer hunter the most magnificent stream imaginable for the chase. Those who took advantage of the method before it became unlawful, know that on a number of mountain streams the roar of the water prevents the stander from hearing the hounds or the noise which a deer makes bounding through the woods; or worse, the rushing of the waters conjure up any sound, from the baying of a deer hound to hearing of innumerable voices, or the reverberations of a 44-56 on the next stand. But the Greenbrier is not so. It slips along as silent as the woods themselves, and the deer is heard while yet a long way off…

The formation of the county is such that the river has few bottoms. The bottoms of Marlinton are, in fact, the only bottoms of any considerable importance in its whole course. Therefore, with the exception of an overflow at that point, the river can do what it pleases and still not hurt the people generally, and Marlinton itself is vastly in more danger from Knapps Creek.

BITS AND PIECES

MR. WITHROW MCCLINTIC was painfully injured last week at his camp on Williams River. He was engaged with a force of hands in breaking a landing and in jumping aside to escape a log, slipped and fell in the path of another and lay with his body across a stationary log. While in this position a log rolled upon his body and lay upon the small of his back until it was lifted off. A log following would have certainly killed him had it not been caught and turned from its course by Henry Ride, of this county, breaking his cant hook in the supreme effort. At last account Mr. McClintic was getting along very well, but the exact extent of the injury to his nervous system could not be ascertained. As his recuperative powers are very great, it is hoped that he will soon be in good shape again.

MINISTERS representing the concerted powers at Constantinople have decided to send “collective notes” to the Greek and Turkish governments requesting that each call off their troops from the frontier, which will, most likely, add fuel to the flame and hasten hostilities. These ought to have been sent several weeks ago if peace was the thing they wanted.

THE DEVOTEES of Mohammedanism in Morocco are feeling badly at being kept from a pilgrimage to Meca, the present year.

Their Sultan has prohibited this on account of the plague that is so threatening in dire results. Thousands of enthusiastic people would rather risk the plague than miss the opportunity to pray at the tomb of the Prophet. This is something that has never happened before, and may be significant of coming events.

THE TRIAL of George Dolan fell through last Monday, owing to a clerical defect in the drawing of the indictment. He was indicted for willfully killing a hog, the property of Mrs. Andy Rose.

NEVER BE cast down about trifles. If a spider breaks his web twenty times, twenty times he will mend it. Make up your mind to do a thing and you will do it. Make up your mind to enlarge your pocketbook. You can do it by trading with us. – L. D. SHARP

JEREMIAH FRIEL, a respected citizen on Greenbrier River, a few miles above Marlinton, died March 10, 1897, at an advanced age. He was a quiet, honest and industrious person.

MONDAY EVENING, Mrs. Crummett gave a reception to the “sassiety” people of the place. Nearly all of the lonesome but honorable members of the unmarried set were present, and made the hours all too short with games, music and conversation…