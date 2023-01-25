NOTICE

BOARD OF REVIEW AND EQUALIZATION HEARINGS

The County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in its capacity as the Board of Review and Equalization will convene on the following dates and times for the purpose of reviewing and equalizing assessments made by the Assessor.

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

County Commission Office

Pocahontas County Courthouse-Marlinton

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

County Commission Office

Pocahontas County Courthouse-Marlinton

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

County Commission Office

Pocahontas County Courthouse-Marlinton

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

County Commission Office

Pocahontas County Courthouse-Marlinton

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 5:45 p.m.

County Commission Office

Pocahontas County Courthouse-Marlinton

The Commission requests that appointments be made prior to these dates. To schedule an appointment, please contact Melissa L. Bennett, County Clerk at 304-799-4549 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pocahontas County Commission

NOTICE OF CONTRIBUTION CONSIDERATION

In order to better serve all individuals, groups and organizations seeking contributions and/or funding from the Pocahontas County Commission, our office has set aside the first Tuesday of August, November, May and February for discussion and/or action of requests made for consideration. Guidelines for contributions for fiscal year 2022-2023 are listed below.

Requests to be placed on the agenda for the February session must be made no later than 12:00 noon on Wednesday February 1, 2023. Please contact the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 304-799-4549 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm or by email to pocaclk@clerk.state.wv.us for further information.

The Pocahontas County Commission will have four (4) funding request meetings per year, one meeting per quarter. To be considered for contribution requests:

(1) All groups, organizations or entities must have representative available at County Commission meeting at time of the initial presentation; no exceptions will be made;

(2) All groups, organizations or entities must show proof (i.e., copy) of its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued 501(c) or other non-profit status, or in the case of a public entity (i.e., school board or town), a verified statement of public purpose behind the request; the information requested in this section must be made available to the Commission upon the initial presentation, noting that if any of the documentation is missing the request will not be considered by the Commission;

(3) All individuals, groups, organizations or entities seeking contributions must possess a valid copy of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued 501(c) or other non-profit documentation matching the exact name of the group, organization or entity, except in the case of a public entity (i.e., school board or town) or a request of $500.00 or less (see No. 7 below); no other exceptions will be made;

(4) All requests must contain itemized budget and a financial statement from group, organization or entity at time of initial request, or if request is from a public entity (i.e., school board or town) such budget and financial documents must be presented for the specific project; the information requested in this section must be made available to the Commission upon the initial presentation, noting that if any of the documentation is missing the request will not be considered by the Commission;

(5) Only one request per fiscal year from each group, organization or entity will be considered and such request may only be presented no sooner than the one (1) year anniversary of any prior request, and will be determined by the named payee on previously issued checks; no exceptions will be made;

(6) No requests will be approved for any group, organization or entity in an amount over and above $5,000.00 per fiscal year;

(7) Any group, organization or entity requesting a contribution from the Commission in an amount of $500.00 or less per fiscal year shall be exempt from providing documentation regarding its 501(c) or other non-profit status; however, all requests must contain itemized budget and a financial statement; the information requested in this section must be made available to the Commission upon the initial presentation, noting that if any of the documentation is missing the request will not be considered by the Commission.

(8) Any group, organization or entity which receives a contribution and/or funding from the Pocahontas County Commission must file at the end of the State’s fiscal year, a report of all disbursements of the funds. Such report of disbursements must be in the form of an audit performed by an independent certified public accountant or, in lieu thereof, by submission of a statement sworn, under oath, by the highest officer or authority of the recipient, group, organization or entity. For purposes of this paragraph the State’s fiscal year runs from July 1st to June 30th.

Pocahontas County Commission

Revised April 17, 2018

STATEMENT OF NONDISCRIMINATION

Spruce Knob Seneca Rocks Telephone, Inc., is the recipient of Federal financial assistance from the Rural Utilities Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and is subject to the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended; Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended; the Age Discrimination Act of 1975, as amended, and the rules and regulations of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s policy, this organiza- tion is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, age or disability and reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. (Not all prohibited bases apply to all programs.) Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible State or local Agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

Additionally, program information is available in languages other than English. To file a complaint alleging discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 fax: (202) 690-7442; email:program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

West Virginia Lifeline/Tel-Assistance Information

WV Lifeline/Tel-Assistance Information for

Customers of Spruce Knob Seneca Rocks Telephone, Inc.

Lifeline is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program that makes communications services more affordable for eligible low-income consumers. This benefit provides eligible custo- mers with a monthly discount of up to $9.25 on qualifying internet service or telephone service bundled with qualifying internet service. In certain circumstances, a reduced benefit of $5.25 may be available for voice only telephone.

WV Tel-Assistance is a program that lowers the monthly telephone service by giving eligible low-income subscribers a discount on qualifying telephone service. This discounted rate provides a $2.00 monthly, non-transferable usage credit.

Consumers may qualify for the Lifeline/Tel-Assistance program if their gross household income level is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if they participate in any of the following federal assistance programs:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), the Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefit, or certain Tribal Programs.

To check further eligibility, you can contact your local Department of Health and Human Resources.

Lifeline/Tel-Assistance is limited to one discount per household. Lifeline/Tel-Assistance defines a household as anyone living at the same address who share income and household expenses. Lifeline/Tel-Assistance benefit is non-transferable and cannot be given to another person, even if they qualify.

Certification forms may be obtained by the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Services may vary by telephone company.

Public Meetings – 2023-2024 School Calendar

In accordance with West Virginia State Law, the Pocahontas County Board of Education is required to hold two public meetings with the purpose of discussing the school calendar for the 2023-2024 year.

The first of those public meetings will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Board of Education Conference Room located at 404 Old Buckeye Road, Buckeye, WV.

The second public meeting will be held Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Board of Education Conference Room, as well.

Parents, teachers, community members, business leaders and other interested parties are invited to attend the meetings, become informed of the state-required guidelines that we must follow and see a draft of the proposed calendar.

In addition, a calendar survey will be available on the Pocahontas County Schools website from February 1 through February 9 to allow comments on the proposed calendar.

