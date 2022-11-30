ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, January 23, 2023

ESTATE NUMBER: 14436

ESTATE OF: JEFFREY STEVEN HOWE

ADMINISTRATRIX: Muranda Morgan

253 Teaberry Hills Lane

Elkins, WV 26241-8000

ESTATE NUMBER: 14455

ESTATE OF: SARAH GLADYS VANDEVENDER

ADMINISTRATRIX: Betty Jean Starks

14856 Back Mountain Road

Durbin, WV 26264-9055

ESTATE NUMBER: 14459

ESTATE OF: KIMBERLY HELEN ROUSE

ADMINISTRATOR: Adam Michael Murphy

P. O. Box 41

Dunmore, WV 24934-0041

Subscribed and sworn to before me on November 21, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

11/24/2c

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE MAGISTRATE COURT

OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINA

Citizens Bank of West Virginia

P. O. Box 129

Slaty Fork, WV 26291, Plaintiff

vs Civil Action No. 22-M38C-00186

John T. Greathouse

191 Brier Patch Road

Bartow, WV 24920, Defendant

The object of the above entitled action is to obtain judgment against the defendant, John T. Greathouse.

And it appearing by an affidavit filed in this action that, even after using due diligence, the plaintiff was unable to discover the residence or whereabouts of the defendant.

It is ordered that John T. Greathouse do serve upon Magistrate Jennifer M. Dunz, magistrate, whose address is 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954, an answer or other defense to the complaint filed in this action on or before within one (1) month after date of first publication thereof, otherwise judgment by default will be taken against the defendant at any time thereafter.

A copy of said complaint can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court November 15, 2022.

Nancy L. Jordan

Magistrate Court Clerk

12/1/2c

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

WILLIAM D. BURDETTE, Petitioner

vs Civil Action No. 22-D-15

HAILLIEE M. BURDETTE, Respondent

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS TO OBTAIN A DIVORCE

To the Above Named Respondent: HAILLIEE M. BURDETTE

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of HAILLIEE M. BURDETTE is unknown.

The Court orders the parties to appear on the 20th day of December 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at the location of Family Court, 818 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV, where a hearing will be held on the Petition for Divorce, at which time you may appear to protect your interests.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court November 23, 2022.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

By: Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

12/1/2c

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE:

CHILDREN OF:

CHARLES MALCOM, JR., Petitioner

vs Civil Action No: 17-D-18

STEFANIE SHARPE, Respondent

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS FOR

A NOTICE OF RELOCATION

To the above Named Respondent: STEFANIE SHARPE:

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of STEFANIE SHARPE is unknown. It is hereby ordered that CHARLES MALCOM, JR. has filed with the Circuit Clerk’s Office, whose address is 900 D Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954, a Petition and Notice of Relocation. If you fail to answer the Petition and Notice of Relocation, a judgment may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court November 21, 2022.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

By Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

11/24/2c

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S

FORCLOSURE SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE is hereby given pursuant to and by virtue of the authority vested in the Substitute Trustee, Pill & Pill, PLLC, by that certain Deed of Trust dated October 30, 2014, executed by the Borrower, Joseph D. Davis, Jr., to The First State Bank, Samuel Vallandingham, Andrew Vallandingham, the Trustees, of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Book 356, at Page 269. At the time of the execution of the Deed of Trust, this property was reported to have a mailing address of 3331 Stamping Creek Rd. 1, Hillsboro, WV 24946. Pill & Pill, PLLC was appointed as Substitute Trustee by an APPOINTMENT OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE dated June 9, 2022, of record in the Clerk’s Office in Book 408, at Page 627. The Borrower defaulted under the Note and Deed of Trust and the Substitute Trustee has been instructed to foreclose under the Deed of Trust. Accordingly, the Substitute Trustee will sell the following described property to the highest bidder at the front door of the Courthouse of Pocahontas County, in Marlinton, West Virginia, on the following date: December 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.

All of that certain tract or parcel of real estate situate on the waters of Stamping Creek on State Route 55, 39, about three miles west of the Mill Point intersection, in Raintown, Little Levels District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia and more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a 5/8″ rebar, set, on the South East side of State Route 55, 39, at 30 feet from the center line and to the right of the Driveway for the surveyed property, from which a Utility Pole bears S 25°35`W at 36.6 feet, thence; N 06°25`35″ W 35.10 feet to a Point, in the center of said road, thence with the center line of said road for the next three calls; N 52°18`25″ E 133.04 feet to a Point, thence; N 52°36`05″ E 146.20 feet to a Point, thence; N 54°10`15″ E 233.48 feet to a Point, thence leaving the center line; S 24°16`40″ E passing the edge of the 60 foot right of way at 30.62 feet, and passing a 5/8″ Rebar, set, at 36.01 feet, in all 138.49 feet, running through the property of Donald Sharp; Et. Al (Tax Map 15, Parcel 19) and crossing Stamping Creek, to a 5/8″ Rebar set, thence continuing through the property of Sharp for the next two calls; S 37°41`50″ W 309.77 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar, set, on the bank of Stamping Creek, thence; S 11°19`35″ W 145.25 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar, set, in a Rock Pile in an old Fence fine, in a hollow, thence with the Fence line; S 55°38`15″ W 378.47 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar, set, on the bank of a run, a corner to May Wilma Thomas, thence with the line of Thomas for the next two calls; N 25°37`20″ E 206.14 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar, set, by a Fence Post between Stamping Creek and a Run, thence crossing Stamping Creek; N 06°25`35″ W passing a 1.5″ Iron Pipe at 50.26 feet, in all 201.08 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 3.3 Acres, as surveyed by Justin M. Dilley, S.I. #191 and John L. Wayne, Jr., and approved by John L. Wayne, Jr., P.S. #859 in September of 2014. And being the same tract or parcel of real estate as acquired by Donald Sharp, Et. Al., by the provisions of the Last Will and Testament of Violet G. Sharp, said Will bears date the 30th day of September, 2009, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Will Book 39, at page 37.

There exist a sixty foot Right-of-Way along State Route 55, 39, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a 5/8″ rebar, set, on the South East side of State Route 55, 39 at 30 feet from the center line and to the right of the Driveway for the surveyed property, from which a Utility Poles bears S 25°35` W at 36.6 feet, thence N 06°25`35″ W 35.10 feet to a Point, in the center of said road, thence with the center line of said road for the next three calls; N 52°18`25″ E 133.04 feet to a Point, thence; N 52°36`05″ E 146.20 feet to a Point, thence; N 54°10`15″ E 233.48 feet to a Point, thence leaving the center line; S 24°16`40″ E 30.62 feet to a Point, thence; S 54°10`15″ W 287.30 feet to a Point, thence; S 52°36`05″ W 145.72 feet to a Point, thence; S 52°18`25″ W 158.54 feet to the Point of beginning containing 0.4 Acres, more or less.

And being the same tract or parcel of real estate as acquired by Joseph D. Davis, Jr., by the provisions of a Deed of Conveyance from Donald K Sharp, et. als., of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 350, at Page 463, in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

TERMS OF SALE:

1)The property will be conveyed in an “AS IS” physical condition by Deed containing no warranty, express or implied, subject to the Internal Revenue Service right of redemption, all property taxes, prior Deeds, liens, reservations, encumbrances, restrictions, rights-of-ways, easements, covenants, conveyances and conditions of record in the Clerk’s office or affecting the subject property.

2)The Purchaser shall be responsible for the payment of the transfer taxes imposed by the West Virginia Code § 11-22-1.

3)The Beneficiary and/or the Servicer of the Deed of Trust and Note reserve the right to submit a bid for the property at sale.

4)The Trustee reserves the right to continue sale of the subject property from time to time by written or oral proclamation, which continuance shall be in the sole discretion of the Trustee.

5)The Trustee shall be under no duty to cause any existing tenant or person occupying the property to vacate said property, and any personal property and/or belongings remaining at the property after the foreclosure sale will be deemed to constitute ABANDONED PROPERTY AND WILL BE DISPOSED OF ACCORDINGLY.

6)The total purchase price is payable to the Trustee within thirty (30) days of the date of sale, with ten (10%) of the total purchase price payable to the Trustee at sale.

Pill & Pill, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

Richard A. Pill, Member

Pill & Pill, PLLC

85 Aikens Center

Edwin Miller Boulevard

P.O. Box 440

Martinsburg, WV 25402

(304) 263-4971foreclosures@pillwvlaw.co

11/10/4c