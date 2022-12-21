Lee Glenn Good, 66, of Durbin, passed away Monday evening, December 12, 2022, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins.

Born Friday, April 13, 1956, at home in Durbin, he was a son of the late Melvin Glair Good and Juanita Burner Simmons Good.

Lee attended Durbin Grade School and Pocahontas County High School. He worked at the Tannery until it closed, then in 1994 he started logging. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Good, whom he married December 29, 1989; daughter, Jessica Bennett, of Bartow; sons, Justin Good, and girlfriend, Sylvia Hamilton, of Circleville, Daniel Good and Steven Good, both of Durbin, and Curtis Good, and wife, Danielle, of Arbovale; eight grandchildren, Carmen Matheny, Noah Good, Wyatt Defibaugh, Ryan, Thomas, Abby, Lindsay and Kayden; brother, Charles G. “Bub” Good, and wife, Lois, of Durbin; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was held Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale, with Pastor William Vandevender officiating.

