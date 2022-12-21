Thursday, December 21, 1922

To all to whom this message may come, greetings and salutations. A Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

What have you done for the children?

Are you one of those sterling people who leaves each child a farm when you die, and yet do not know how to give good gifts to those children when they are small, when a penny toy at Christmas counts for more than a farm later on in life?

Or are you one of those foolish people who believes in giving your children “every advantage,” and ruin them by giving them everything that you can think of all the year round so that there is nothing more to give them at Christmastime and the family lives on in a state of surfeit from good things?

Let us hope that you belong to the great middle class who manage to surprise the little folks at Christmas. And it is remarkable what slight inexpensive thing will satisfy a child… The children live in a world of their own and their standard of values are not ours…

– – –

Deputy Sheriff W. A. Eskridge went to Moundsville on Monday with George Barrett, convicted in the October term and sentenced to six years for conspiring to steal a machine gun in Fayette county in 1918. He has been in jail at Marlinton waiting until the Supreme Court passed upon his case. An appeal was refused.

A DAIRY INDUSTRY

A number of forward looking business men of Marlinton are considering ways and means of building up a dairy industry for Pocahontas County through the establishment of a creamery, ice cream and cheese factory to be located at Marlinton…

Pocahontas has the raw materials necessary for this industry. It is a natural grass country. There is now a large amount of money in the hands of the farmers from war stamps and other government papers which will soon be seeking investment…

Pocahontas is a cattle county. No better stock is to be found anywhere, but the Pocahontas farmer with his high priced land has found it a losing proposition to produce beef in competition with the cheap ranges of the West, Australia and South America…

One drawback of the beef cattle industry is the fact that sales are made and money collected but once a year. In the dairy business there is a check coming in each month…

Something must be done for our county, and there is no one to do it but ourselves. Too many of our bright young people are picking up and leaving the farms to go to the cities. They are better off here than anywhere else. We need them and we must fix things so they can afford to stay…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Crawford Gum, at Cass, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James Miller at the Section House at Buckeye, Monday, a daughter.

DIED

Rev. Gratton S. Weiford died at his home at Warwick Thursday afternoon, December 14, 1922, aged about 65 years… Burial in the Waugh graveyard on Indian Draft Saturday afternoon…

– – –

William Buchannan, aged about 67 years, died suddenly in his store at Huntersville, Tuesday night, December 19, 1922. He is survived by his wife and a number of children. Burial on Beaver Creek Wednesday.

– – –

Mrs. Julia Bright Gay Moore, beloved wife of T. D. Moore, died at Marlinton Saturday morning, December 16, 1922, at 1 o’clock. The cause of her death was peritonitis and she had been ill but a few days. Her age was 36 years.

Mrs. Moore is a daughter of Mrs. Lucy Gay and the late Colonel Levi Gay. Surviving are her husband and mother; three brothers, Allan, Levi and Robert; and three sisters, Mrs. A. S. Hamilton, Miss Maggie Gay and Miss Susie Gay…

One of the largest congregations ever seen on a like occasion gathered to pay respect to her memory. Pallbearers were Judge S. J. Sharp, S. B. Wallace, J. A. Sydentricker, A. S. Overholt, Prof. C. J. Ramsey and Calvin W. Price. The floral tributes were remarkable for their profusion and beauty… Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.