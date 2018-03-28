Students in the Animal Science class at Pocahontas County High School recently learned about the role of service dogs, and how they support individuals in our county. The students received instruction in the difference between service dogs and support dogs, as well as the rules and regulations and abuses of these animals. Jeanne Bell, a service dog trainer from Mingo, brought a service dog named Radar to meet the class. Bell trained Radar, sponsored by Saint Francis Service Dogs in Roanoke, Virginia. Above, Bell and Radar demonstrate how service dogs and their trainers work together. Photo courtesy of Erwin Berry