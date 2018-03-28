Laura Dean Bennett

Staff Writer

The Pocahontas County Commission quickly dispatched its March 20 agenda. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m., and if you were late, you missed it.

Money was the primary topic as the commission received the final “federal forest lands” payment in the amount of $78,394.73, and received approval of a $9.123 grant for the County Clerk’s office.

The West Virginia Development Office advised the commission in writing that the Frank/Bartow sewer extension project would not be funded this year.

Tending to its usual business, commissioners approved the county budget for fiscal year 2018- 2019, as well as poll workers, wages for poll workers and building rents for the various precincts for the 2018 primary election, as presented by County Clerk Missy Bennett.

Nicole Brock and Shawn Gilmore of the Pocahontas County Saddle Club had previously approached the commission requesting permission to hold horse shows at the former shoe factory property on Second Avenue. They returned on Tuesday with the required information and documentation.

Their presentation consisted of detailed drawings and specifications for all aspects of the horse shows, including arena layout, fenc- ing, liability insurance, club tax-exempt status, dust mitigation and flood plain stipulations.

During the discussion, Brock and Gilmore answered many questions, and commissioners seemed satisfied that county requirements were being met.

Mayor Sam Felton was asked his opinion.

Felton said he was in favor of the Saddle Club holding its horse shows in town – that it would be an economic benefit – but that the matter would still need to come before the town council.

After stipulating that there would need to be a lease contract drawn up, commissioners approved the Saddle Club request.

Commissioners approved the adoption of the Appalachian Forest Heritage Area Resolution, replacing the same resolution, which passed in 2004.

A memorandum of understanding between the Town of Durbin and Pocahontas County concerning an agreement for the collection of the county hotel/motel tax was approved.

Until now, there has been a verbal agreement between the county and the towns of Durbin and Hillsboro regarding the collection of the tax.

A memo of understanding on the issue is expected to be drafted for approval by Hillsboro in the near future.

The meeting adjourned at 6 p.m.

The commission meets again in regular Session Tuesday, April 3, at 8:30 a.m.