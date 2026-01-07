Larry Kyle Sutton, 83, of Boca Raton, Florida, peacefully passed away Saturday, December 6, 2025.

Born February 14, 1942, in Arbovale, he was the beloved son of the late Evelyn Marie Flynn and Homer Tennyson Sutton.

A proud graduate of Green Bank High School – Class of 1960, Larry served as senior class president and was voted “Most Studious” and “Most Talented.” Ever humble, he jokingly remarked that he couldn’t imagine why – an early glimpse of the gentle modesty that would define him throughout his life.

In 1963, Larry enlisted in the United States Navy in Brunswick, Maine, where fate introduced him to the love of his life, JoAnn Lee Winer. The two married in 1967 at the Brunswick Naval Air Station and went on to build a life filled with adventure, living in Sicily, San Diego, California, and Miami, Florida. After completing his military service, Larry embarked on a distinguished career as a pilot with Delta Air Lines, flying out of Miami and later Atlanta. It was during his years in Atlanta that he and JoAnn welcomed their daughter, Christine Elaine Sutton, who became the center of their world.

In 1978, Larry and his family made their permanent home in Boca Raton, Florida, where he lived for the rest of his days. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather whose presence at every school function, sporting event and milestone was a testament to his unwavering love and pride for his family. After retiring from flying due to health reasons, he cherished the simple joys of family time and took great interest in following and playing the stock market. Larry’s wife, JoAnn, preceded him in death, peacefully passing at their home April 2, 2024.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Christine Sutton Abel; beloved grandsons, Robert and Brandon Abel; sister, Dorothy Sutton; nephews, JD Drake, Chris Sutton and Wes Simmons; and niece, Jo Lori Drake.

He will be remembered for his quiet strength, his gentle heart and the steadfast devotion he showed to those he loved.

Larry’s legacy lives on in the family he adored, and the lives he touched with his kindness, humility and steady presence.

May he rest in peace.