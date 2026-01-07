According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

William Cosner, 45, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty December 9 to a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Cosner was assessed $281.48 in court costs and fines.

Joseph Elmer Galford, 83, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest to a charge of seat belt violation. Galford was assessed a $25 fine.

Coty Scott Halterman, 35, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty December 9 to charges of hunting from watercraft, auto or plane and possession of wildlife. Halterman was assessed $962.96 in court costs and fines.

Brian Earl Sharp, 46, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest December 15 to a charge of motor vehicle in closed area. Sharp was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Billy S. Grey, 45, of Evarts, Kentucky, pleaded guilty December 12 to a charge of speeding on open country highway. Grey was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Adriana Lizbeth Alvarado Martinez, 19, of Clayton, North Carolina, pleaded guilty December 5 to a charge of hunting or fishing without a license. Martinez was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Melanie Cosner, 51, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest December 8 to a charge of permitting unauthorized person to drive. Cosner was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Christopher Kevin Fulcher, 20, of Smithfield, North Carolina, pleaded guilty December 5 to a charge of fishing paraphernalia, non-resident. Fulcher was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Gregorio Lopez Quiroz, 28, of Smithfield, North Carolina, pleaded guilty December 22, to a charge of hunting or fishing without a license. Quiroz was assessed $281.48 in court costs and fines.

Lewis A. Marks, 45, of Valley Head, pleaded no contest December 5 to charges of failure to maintain control and striking fixtures on highway. Marks was assessed $402.96 in court costs and fines.

David Michael Rider, 69, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty December 8 to a charge of seat belt violation. Rider was assessed a $25 fine.

Robert Lee Rider, 69, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty December 8 to a charge of seat belt violation. Rider was assessed $25.56 in court costs and fines.

Dakota Sheets, 19, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty December 17 to a charge of speeding. Sheets was assessed $206.01 in court costs and fines.

Arthur Kenneth Snead, Jr., 52, of Bartow, pleaded no contest December 8 to charges of hunting from watercraft, auto or plane and illegal possession of wildlife. Snead was assessed $982.96 in court costs and fines.

Morgan D. Baldwin, 26, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest December 4 to a charge of seat belt violation. Baldwin was assessed $25.56 in court costs and fines.

William Hank Buzzard, 61, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest December 8 to charges of expired registration and operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. Buzzard was assessed $382.96 in court costs and fines.

Kenneth G. Cook, 53, of Dillon, South Carolina, pleaded guilty December 5 to charges of speeding and no proof of insurance. Cook was assessed $582.96 in court costs and fines.

Hunter J. Dudley, 21, of Dryfork, pleaded guilty December 3 to a charge of seat belt violation. Dudley was assessed $25.56 in court costs and fines.

Charles William Harper, II, 49, of Montrose, pleaded guilty December 2 to a charge of seat belt violation. Harper was assessed a $25 fine.

James I. Jester, 28, of Elkins, pleaded guilty December 2 to a charge of seat belt violation. Jester was assessed a $25 fine.

Fabian Murice Lusk, 65, of, Oceana, pleaded guilty December 2 to a charge of seat belt violation. Lusk was assessed $25.56 in court costs and fines.