Cynthia Sandeno

Contributing Writer

Enjoy live music. Create unique art. Help with a brain tanning demo. Learn to make jewelry. Meet West Virginia Snakes. Enter an Axe Throwing Competition. Grab some fresh popcorn.

Do it all Friday, July 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Discovery Junction and downtown Marlinton.

You are invited to join us at Discovery Junction, located next to the Opera House, Friday for an evening of fun, friends, music, games and art. This month, we are mixing things up and bringing the unique sound of the Jesse Milnes Band – a four-piece Honky Tonk band with fiddle, drums, bass and guitars to the Discovery Junction Stage. Their sound is classic Country mixed with Old-Time and just a hint of Rock and Roll. You’ll love the close harmonies, Jesse’s unique finger-picking guitar style, and their healthy dose of old-time fiddling. Band members include Jesse Milnes, Emily Miller, Nate Druckenmiller and Eduardo Canelón.

We will also offer an unbelievably unique experience – a brain tanning demonstration. You’ll have a chance to learn about this almost forgotten method of tanning animal skins that uses 100 percent natural materials including animal brain mass.

Melondy Philips has always been fascinated by the “old ways” of doing things. More than 20 years ago, she started hand dressing deer hides into leather and demonstrating other skills of 1700s living history. On the frontier, you used everything you could from anything you acquired, including the hides and hair of animals. Historically, brain tanning was mainly done by Native Americans who also used smoke as a way of preserving skins. Now, you’ll have a chance to help with this fascinating process – if you want to.

The July 1 event will also be packed full of free opportunities to make and learn about art. Peggy Owens will start the evening with a child-focused demonstration of acrylic painting in a Jackson Pollack style followed by reading from the book, “Action Jackson.” Later in the evening, she will switch over to demonstrating how to make jewelry. Peggy is a member of the Pocahontas County Artisans Coop, and she finds beauty in the random, the imperfect and the unpredictable.

There are plenty of great things to do, including a chance to delve into the watery world of aquatic animals. Most people only think of fish when asked about aquatic animals, but Mallory De-Arujo Miles, AmeriCorps with the USDA Forest Service, will be there to help you discover other types of animals such as salamanders, turtles and frogs that also need water.

After you visit with Mallory, you can make your way over to Roy Moose to meet live snakes. Roy is a fantastic presenter, and he will offer you a chance to gently touch or even hold some of our West Virginia snakes.

People of all ages can stop by the Marlinton United Methodist Church’s activity booth to create a clothespin dragonfly or a painted fireworks picture. This booth will be set up next to the splash pad and all their activities are free. They will also be selling fresh popcorn and water – if you’re looking for a snack.

The Pocahontas County Libraries will have a couple of fun activities, too. Stop by to make your very own button or complete a scavenger hunt. Bring the completed scavenger hunt back to their booth and you will win a small prize.

There will be a lot happening in the “Kid’s Zone,” an area with hands-on games for the young of heart. Prepare to release your inner lumberjack by entering our outside axe throwing competition. This fun game features lightweight and completely safe foam axes. You’ll also have a chance to play our famous frog launch game that was created by the wonderful ladies of Barefoot Woods, Dianne Monroe and Sarah Moss.

Lastly, we are excited to announce that the following businesses will be keeping their doors open late and featuring an array of special offers: 4th Avenue Gallery, 4th Avenue Sweet Scoops, Greenbrier Bikes, Alison Pottery and The Cackling Hen.

The Pocahontas County Artisans Co-op will have a new “paint by number” mural set up and everyone is welcome to help paint. This free art opportunity will be set up at the Railroad Depot and all materials will be supplied. You can be a part of creating a community mural that will be enjoyed for years to come. This activity will be available until 7 p.m., but the store will stay open until 8. This free activity does not require any experience or special training – just a willingness to try.

Come on downtown to join us at our First Friday Celebration. You can enjoy local cuisine, shopping, live music, and so much more. Each event is different, but they are all fabulous.

Stroll, shop and shake the night away.