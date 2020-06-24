Lakie McMillion

Lakie Elaine Anderson McMillion, 87, of Stuarts Draft Retirement Community and Christian Homes, Stuarts Draft, Virginia, formerly of Hillsboro and South Charleston, departed this life Tuesday, June 23, 2020, after a lengthy period of declining health.

Born April 12, 1933, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Lake E. Anderson and Virginia S. Clutter Anderson.

Lakie served as an X-ray technician for many years at hospitals in South Charleston and Pocahontas County. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, South Charleston, and most recently a member of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro.

She was married at Charleston, on November 21, 1951 to Hylton S. McMillion, who passed away in 2004 after 52 years of marriage. She was a Christian, a devoted wife to the end and a devoted, loving mother, a true example of self sacrifice and setting aside her own personal needs and interests for the good of her family.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Deja Anderson Sayre (Harold), and Marie Anderson Kinnison (Dale).

She is survived by sons, Michael McMillion (Phyllis), of Morgantown, and Tom McMillion, of Waynesboro, Virginia; granddaughter, Krista McMillion Beyhaut (Graci), and great-granddaughter, Giona Beyhaut, of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandson, Brent McMillion, of Morgantown; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Thursday, June 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, with current public health practices and protections in place.

There will be a private burial at Morningside Cemetery in Renick.