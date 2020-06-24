Tech. Sgt. Merritt Ray Clark, 82, of Harpers Ferry, widower of Flora Ann Clark, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Born July 5, 1937, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late James Homer Clark and Mary Sue Adkison Clark.

Ray retired from the Air Force after 23 years of service, and continued serving his country for 10 years as a staff member of the US House of Representatives.

He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Charles Town.

Ray enjoyed fishing, traveling with Flora and visiting with his family. He was known for his handyman and mechanical abilities, having completed many home projects.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, C. J. Clark.

He is survived by his sister, Wanda Smith (Russell), of Merritt Island, Florida; brothers, Larry Clark, of Deland, Florida, and William Clark (Lana K.), of Buckeye; his stepson, Curtis John Fockler (Rebecca), of Berryville, Virginia; two grandchildren, Nichols Alexander Fockler and Zachary Shields Fockler, two nieces and five nephews.