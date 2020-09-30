Lady Warriors shut-out Petersburg

The Pocahontas County High School Lady Warriors soccer team played at PCHS vs. Petersburg September 22.

• At half-time the Lady Warriors were ahead 4-0. They scored two more goals in the second half and held Petersburg at 0 for a final score of 6-0 Pocahontas.

• Scorers were forwards Haley Spencer, Mackenna McKenney, Allyson Alderman (2), midfielder Savannah McMillion, and defender Macaden Taylor. Assists on these goals were from forwards Kelsi Taylor, Allyson Alderman, Mileya Bircher and goalkeeper Sienna Bircher.

• Additional shots on goal were from forwards and midfielders Katlyn Simmons, Emma Riffe, Andrea Alderman, M. Bircher, K. Taylor, and Hannah Burks.

• Defenders and midfielders, led by Hazel Riley, M. Taylor, Isabella Bauserman, H. Burks and Elizabeth Friel, stole and/or cleared the ball out of the defensive field 38 times.

• Goalkeeper Sienna Bircher saved 14 goals, and allowed 0. This was the team’s second shut-out of the season.

The Lady Warriors’ record is 3 wins, 0 ties, and 3 losses. They have scored 13 goals, saved 128, and allowed 9. The team is coached by head coach Shannon Arbogast and assistant coach Justin Dilley. Please see MaxPreps.com for upcoming games.