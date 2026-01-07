Karen G. McComb Wright, “Kay,” to all her family, friends and fans, was welcomed into the arms of our Lord and Savior Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

All who were blessed to know and to be touched by Kay’s love of her Jesus knows she heard, “Welcome Home! Well done my good and faithful daughter!” Her son, sister, pastor and friends were at her side for her earthly promotion.

Kay began her life June 20, 1942, in Nitro, a daughter of the late Phil L. McComb and Mary Madge Landis McComb.

Kay spent her early years in Huntersville and Marlinton, before making the move across country to Arizona and then to Texas.

Kay married in Tucson, Arizona. She and her husband, Kenneth V. Wright, welcomed a baby boy, Ken, who survives her along with her daughter-in-love, Debbie, of Peachtree City, Georgia; sister, Jeani Anderson, of Fort Worth, Texas, along with several cousins and their families.

In her 83 years, Kay served in several career positions. She started her work journey in Tucson, Arizona, at Homes Tuttle Ford and relocated to El Paso, Texas, where she worked for EIC Insurance, Whitfield Tank Lines, Garland and Hilles, AIA, Plaza Properties and Architectural Products.

As life unfolded, Kay moved from El Paso, Texas, to Fort Worth, Texas, in 2002. She joined Mel Wheeler, Inc. in a new work position – still using her bookkeeping and accounting skills.

Life in Fort Worth permitted her to be involved in church and Bible studies. Kay loved learning how to serve her Lord and to boldly share her passion with others.

There is a sign in Kay’s kitchen – “Feed them and they will come” – a quote from Mrs. Kay Robertson of Duck Dynasty. No one ever missed an opportunity to partake of Our Ms. Kay’s cooking. Her ministry was to create plates of cookies, candy and other tasty treats to share – given once, then it was anticipated! Family and friends had two favorite menu requests – Kay’s tacos and Kay’s deviled eggs!

For all her family and friends, the realized loss cannot be expressed. If Kay told you she would be there, she would do it, or had it covered, you knew it was done. Her loyalty was fierce and enviably recognized by those around her.

A Celebration of Life memorial service followed by a gathering reception is scheduled for Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Chimes at Laurel Land Memorial Park, 7100 Crowley Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76134.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to contribute to ER Ministries, PO Box 16541, Fort Worth, Texas, 76162, or to your preferred charity.