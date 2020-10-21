Lady Warriors head into sectionals

The Pocahontas County High School Lady Warriors soccer team played and lost its last regular-season game October 15 at Beckley vs. (AAA) Woodrow Wilson.

At half-time the Lady Warriors were behind 0-2. They remained scoreless in the second half while Woodrow Wilson scored 3 more goals for a final score of 0-5 Woodrow Wilson.

Shots on goal were from forwards and midfielders Mackenna McKenney, Allyson Alderman, Savannah McMillion, Isabella Bauserman, Hanna Burks and Kelsi Taylor.

Defenders and midfielders, led by Macaden Taylor, Hazel Riley, Alderman, McMillion and Rayna Smith, stole and/or cleared the ball out of the defensive field 56 times.

Goalkeeper Sienna Bir-cher saved a school game-record of 34 goals, and allowed five. She also came out of the goal for several steals and tackles to prevent additional shots on goal.

The team’s record is now 4 wins, 0 ties and 5 losses. They have scored 25 goals, saved 190 and allowed 18.

The Lady Warriors begin sectional play vs. Nicholas County at the Beckley Soccer Complex Wednesday, October 21, at 5:30 p.m. The sectional championship will also be held at the Beckley Sports Complex October 24.