Yvonne Maas

Yvonne Lee Maas, 79, of Marlinton passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, at Bozeman, Montana.

Born October 31, 1940, in Vinton, Louisiana, she was a daughter of the late Lavern Pomery and Lula Woods Van-Meter Walter.

Yvonne was a member of New Hope Church of the Brethren, a waitress at the Frontier Restaurant and a cook for the senior center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Eugene Smith, Bill Sewart and David Beck; and a sister, Arlene LeMoine.

Yvonne is survived by her children, Georgia Roy, and husband, Ronnie, Rick Beck, and wife, Angel, all of Marlinton, Jerry Beck, and wife, Julie, of Ohio, Shannon Beck, of Marlinton, Terrie Beck, of Three Fork, Montana, 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Melba Mercier, of Liberty, Mississippi, and Angel Bagwell, of Bossier City, Louisiana; and brother, Bob Futch, of Port Orchard, Washington.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com