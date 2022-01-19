Eva Galford, 97, of Marlinton, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.\r\n\r\nBorn November 27, 1924, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Seebert and Mary Wolfe Wilfong.\r\n\r\nEva was a homemaker and had worked for the U. S. Forest Service for several years on the senior worker program. She was a Methodist.\r\n\r\nIn addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Galford, Sr.; daughter, Shirley Dunbrack; sisters, Genevive Wilfong, Kathern Rimel and Dorothy Boggs; brothers, Lee Wolfe, Bill, Richard, Harry and Clarence Wilfong.\r\n\r\nShe is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Garretson and Margaret Sheets; sons, Orvil Wilfong and Don Galford, Jr.; sister, Joan Cutlip; brother, Boyd Wilfong; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren.\r\n\r\nGraveside service was held Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pocahontas Center.\r\n\r\nVanReenen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.\r\n
