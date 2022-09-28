The Pocahontas County High School Lady Warriors soccer team traveled to Pikeview September 20 for a 5-1 win over the Lady Panthers.

The Lady Warriors led the Lady Panthers 2-0 at half-time. The Lady Warriors scored three more goals in the second half, and the Lady Panthers scored only one for a final score of 5-1 Pocahontas.

Scorers were forwards Eden Smith, Kelsi Taylor (2) and Riley Pollack (2).

Assists on these goals were from forwards and midfielders Emma Riffe (2), K. Taylor, Mileya Bircher and Smith.

Additional shots on goal were from forwards and midfielders Riffe, Bircher, Kynlee Wilfong and Mallori McCoy.

Defenders and midfielders Mackenzie Taylor, Andrea Alderman, TaLisa Arbogast, Isabella Bauserman, Riffe, Bircher and McCoy stole and/or cleared the ball out of the defensive field 31 times.

Goalkeeper Shayla Bennett saved eight goals and allowed one.

The team’s record is 5 wins, 2 ties, 3 losses. They have scored 35 goals, saved 74, allowed 34.