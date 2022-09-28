Elmer D. Dilley 83, of Marlinton, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton. Born August 11, 1939, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Delmar N. and Leona Irvine Dilley.

Elmer worked for the Department of Highways, then worked at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital where he retired after 26 and 1/2 years of service. Elmer was dedicated to his patients whom he cared for through the years He always had a smile and a kind word for them. He was a 50-year member of the Marlinton Masonic Lodge #127 AF&AM.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Emma Lee Dilley Lindamood.

He is survived by his ex-wife and friend, Carol Dilley; nephew, Kermit Mark Boggs; niece, Jacqueline B. Brown; a great-nephew; great-niece; and a special friend, Tom Sanders.

Graveside service was held Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery with Earl D. “Butch” Mich-ael officiating. Masonic Rites will be conducted by Marlinton Masonic Lodge #127.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com