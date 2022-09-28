Thursday, September 28, 1922

Wallace Phillips and Dewey Rose, who escaped from the Monterey jail, were captured near Elkins. They are being held on a charge of robbing a store at Mill Gap. The third man to break jail, young Ryder, is still at large.

– – –

Mrs. Lydia J. Beverage presented this office with a lot of fine peaches. We asked for the name, but she said they were just peaches. And they were peaches, too – a little larger than a baseball. Mrs. Beverage’s boys are lumber men, but she stays by the farm, but that does not keep her busy and she puts in her spare time on the loom and knitting machine.

– – –

On next Thursday, October 5, a car will be loaded at Seebert, to contain the four winning calves of the calf club project, three winning hogs of the pig club project; three coops of chickens of the poultry project; and eight sewing exhibits. All these exhibits are to be shown at the State 4-H Fair at Charleston, October 10 – 15, to compete with exhibitors from the other counties of the state.

CALF CLUB

On Monday afternoon, October 2nd, at F. P. Kidd’s farm at Hillsboro, nine registered Hereford heifer calves from Callison Brothers’ herd will be distributed to boys and girls for first year club work.

These calves will be placed with boys and girls of Pocahontas county on the same plans and conditions as last year. In addition, the contract is more favorable, the prizes will be bigger and the calves better.

These calves are largely sired by Bullion 15th. This bull is considered by cattle men of West Virginia to be the leading polled Hereford sire in the state.

ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING

On Sunday afternoon, John Wooddell, aged 19 years, was brought to the Marlinton Hospital, desperately wounded from a pistol shot.

On Sunday forenoon, about 11 o’clock, young Wooddell and Clyde Nicho-las, a young man of about the same age, were fooling with a 32 special revolver which belonged to the latter. Nichols was putting cartridges in the gun, and it went off, the bullet striking Wooddell in the side, penetrating the liver and one lung and doing other damage. The bullet lodged beneath the skin on the back. Wooddell is desperately wounded and suffered a great loss of blood, but there is some hopes of his recovery.

The wounded man is the son of Mrs. Cinda Wooddell and the late Adam Wooddell.

FIRE ALARM

The town was aroused at twelve o’clock Tuesday night by the fire alarm. The blaze was in the boiler room of the ice plant, and was put out before the prompt response of the hose companies. David Spitzer was going to his work at the light plant and saw the fire before it had gained much headway.

WEST VIRGINIA’s CAPITOL

West Virginia’s new capital, the general exterior design of which has been approved by the State Capitol Commission, when completed, will be classed among the finest buildings in the world. The commission, which has charge of the entire project, will have at its disposal $9,500,000 authorized by the last session of the legislature for a new state house to take the place of the historic old building destroyed y fire. It is estimated that $2,000,000 will be necessary to purchase the site and the remainder will be for the building.

Cass Gilbert, of New York, is the architect…

DIED

Mrs. Sarah Jane Burner, wife of U. W. Burner, died at her home near Durbin, August 27, 1922, aged sixty-three years and seventeen days. Her maiden name was Malcolm, she being a daughter of Walter and Sarah Macolm of Highland county, Virginia.

She leaves her husband and seven children, her son, Steward having preceded her to the Great Beyond. Her daughters are Lucy, Edith, Lena and Nannie. Her sons, living, are Howard, William and Dewey, the latter being in the United States Navy.

She was an estimable lady, a kind and devoted wife, loving mother, and true Christian…

The funeral sermon was preached in the Bartow church by Rev. I. H. VanDevender to the largest congregation that ever assembled there; and the floral offering was most beautiful, indeed.

The burial took place at the new graveyard on the hillside near Bartow.