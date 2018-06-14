Cleveland “Junior” White, Jr., age 53, of Dunmore, passed away Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Born June 1, 1965, he was a son of the late Cleveland White, Sr. and Sherry Lee Matney.

Junior worked for the Greenbrier-Durbin Railroad as a hostler for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Jenny Lynn Tumblin White; sons, T.J. Murray, and wife, Stephanie, and Dustin White, all of Arbovale; sister, Melissa Deluca, of Baltimore, Maryland; brother, Marshall P. Matney, II, and fiancée, Stacy, of Baltimore, Maryland; and grandchildren, Colton White, Daltin White, Madison Arbogast, Sophia Murray and Dorothy Murray.

A private visitation was held June 9 at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale.

Online condolences may be made at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com