Keith Zane Morrison, age 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away Monday, August 7, 2017, at his home.

Family will receive friends Friday, August 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oakey’s South Chapel in Roanoke, Virginia. Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 12, at noon, at Oakey’s South Chapel. Interment will be in Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Virginia.