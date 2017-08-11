A preliminary hearing, in the case the State of West Virginia v. Erica T. Newsome,37, of Jacksonville, Florida, was held in Pocahontas County Magistrate Court Friday, August 11, wherein Magistrate Cynthia D. Broce-Kelley found that the State had established probable cause to believe that the offense 61-02-05a(a): Concealment of deceased human body, was committed and that the defendant, Erica T. Newsome, committed it.

The case will be bound over to the Circuit Court of Pocahontas County for consideration by the Grand Jury.

Newsome is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.