This past week, I had the privilege of attending the 48th Annual Conference of the West Virginia Municipal League. It was held in Morgantown and attended by many of the state’s 231-member municipalities. I mention that because the town of Rhodell voted to dissolve its incorporation since last year’s meeting. Many communities are considering consolidation of services within counties as economic conditions continue to tighten.

The conference presents various workshops dealing with all manner of topics. Some issues are familiar to most cities, such as dilapidated structures and land banking. Other topics dealt with tax credits and preservation of historical buildings. I obtained enough information to keep me busy in the coming weeks.

In other news, the Town has received numerous positive comments regarding the hanging flower baskets and street planters. Together, they have provided a clean, fresh look to Main Street.

At last week’s meeting, the Town of Parsons received an award for its Main Street project, and it made me think that we should have at least submitted ours for the program. The Marlinton Beautification Committee is to be commended for its work. If anyone can provide before and after pictures of Main Street, we should submit them next year. Hopefully, a similar design can be brought back again next summer.

In conclusion, the following is a summary of July activities: I have been in contact with DOH representatives concerning the Third Avenue drainage project and Fourth Avenue paving. I hope to see the Third Avenue drainage project start by the end of the month.

The Mountain View Cemetery pre-bid meeting for paving improvements happened August 7. The cut-off date for submitting bids is August 18, and bids will be opened September 11.

More DEP correspondence regarding Order #8455 has taken place and they have a Plan of Corrective Action. The POA was part of the current permit requirement.

I want to say “thank you” to Cindy Sandeno, District Ranger USFS, for setting up the meeting at the Wellness Center July 24. This work session provided an open forum for interested parties to address how we can work together in the future for the betterment of all of the communities within the Mon Forest reach. It was good to hear open and honest communication between those involved.