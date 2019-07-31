Kathy Loretta Valencia Kerr, age 62, of Green Bank, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her home.

Born April 24, 1957, in Greensboro, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Geronimo and Josephine Ann Cook Valencia.

Kathy was a member of the Liberty Church in Green Bank and was a housewife.

In addition to her parents, she as preceded in death by a grandson, Trenton Brewer.

She is survived by her husband, J.B. Kerr, of Green Bank; daughter, Jami Kerr, and fiancé, Jonathan Strickler, of Goshen, Virginia; a son, Justin Kerr, and wife, Crystal, of Green Bank; grandchildren, Matthew Brewer, Kimber Fitzgerald, Allison Fitzgerald, Cadence Kerr, Ryley Kerr and Levi Kerr; a sister, Karen Hamed, and husband, Joe, of Christiansburg, Virginia; and brothers, Thom Valencia, of Green Bank, and Tony Valencia, of Elkins.

Memorial service was held July 27 at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor David Fuller officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com