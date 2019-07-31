Roscoe Raymond Eugene Defibaugh, age 87, of Marlinton, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born November 26, 1931, he was a son of the late Allie Friel.

Roscoe worked as a logger.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Lea Friel, on August 16, 1992; a son, Eugene Defibaugh, and a sister, Nora Ratliff.

He is survived by two daughters, Monda Defibaugh of Edray, and Alice Irvine, of Buckeye; four sons, Dayton Defibaugh, Paul Defibaugh, and Roland Defibaugh, all of Edray, and Albert Defibaugh, and wife, Cindy, of Green Bank; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a step-granddaughter.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 31, 2 p.m. at Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton with Pastor Phillip Thompson officiating. Interment will be in Clawson Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.kimblefuneralhome.com