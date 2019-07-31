Joseph Ervin “Joe” Shafer, age 76, of Keezletown, Virginia, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family.

Born June 8, 1943, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Mary Wotring Shafer and Walter Shafer.

Joe was dedicated to work, family and helping others. He was an early riser and an avid coffee drinker. He was a jack-of-all trades, working with wood, chainsaws, small engines, painting, repairing fences, lawn mowing and tinkering on cars. He cherished his work and friendship with the Strickler family of Dogwood Hill Farms. He served with the United States Navy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Fred, Jack and Tom.

He is survived by two brothers, Philip Shafer, of Marlinton, and Bill Shafer, of Lexington, North Carolina; two sisters, Pat Carter, of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Mary Lee Roy, of Marlinton; a special aunt, Barbara Wotring Warsinsky, of Morgantown; and numerous nephews, nieces and special friends.

Joe spent the majority of his life in Virginia with Fred and Linda Shafer and their children, Walter Shafer III (Jan), Teresa Shafer, Jacqueline Werner (David), Karen Hensley (Bob) and Daniel Shafer.

Nephews and nieces, Brian, Jordan and Lauran Shafer; Zackary, Joshua, Erin and Jamie Werner; Nicholas, Hunter and Riley Hensley.

Funeral service was held July 26 VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton. Burial was in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

Memorials may be made to the Fisher House Foundation—Helping Military Families, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway #410, Rockville, MD 20852.

