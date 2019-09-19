Roland Cofer Hevener, age 77, of Mingo Junction, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, in East Liverpool Hospital.

Born March 29, 1942, in Webster Springs, he was a son of the late Lester and Dorothy Hamerick Hevener.

Roland served his country in the United States Army and retired from Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel’s Mingo Plant.

He is survived by his son, Mark F. Pyles; and two sisters, Audrey Sommerville and Betty Deafenbaugh.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan L. Pisciteili Hevener; a son, Roland L. Hevener; three brothers, Ralph, Raymond and Robert Hevener; and two sisters, Ruby Lou Hevener and Rosalle Slavens.

In keeping with Roland’s wishes, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Blaschalk-Wilson Funeral Home.