Kassidy Long

Kassidy Maria Long, 15, of Marlinton, was born April 10, 2005 in Elkins. She received her angel wings Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Kassidy attended Mountain View Assembly of God at Edray. She was a sophomore at Pocahontas County High School, where she was an honor student. Kassidy enjoyed playing softball, basketball, spending time with family and friends and being outdoors. She will always be remembered for her warm heart and beautiful smile.

She is survived by her mother, Ashley Schoolcraft, and husband, Rick, of Marlinton; grandparents, David and Patricia Blake Long, of Marlinton; sister, Paigelyn Long-Bennett, of Pendleton County; brothers, Colton White and Dalton White, of Arbovale; cousins, Kayla, Leah, Noah, Nebraska, Jase and Dawson Long; uncles, Josh (Jimena) Long and Matt (Tiffany) Long; and her best friend, Jazzlyn Teter.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse officiating.

Interment in Wanless Cemetery at Cass.

Online condolences may be made at WallaceandWallaceFH.com