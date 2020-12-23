Take a hike – at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park

Full Cold Moon Hike

Tuesday, December 29

The Full Cold Moon Hike will begin at 6 p.m. at the Cass Visitors Center – to the left of the Company Store. This will be a three-mile round trip walk on a mostly flat surface, with a slight grade.

Call the park office, 304-456-4300, if you are interested in hiking at Cass by the light of the Full Cold Moon or email Kailey.J.Gibson@wv.gov

Plan on a Full Cold Moon Hike and extend your stay at Cass into the New Year. The town is decorated for the holidays, typically special train runs are planned, and it’s a lovely setting in which to bring in the year 2021.

First Day Hike at Cass

Friday, January 1, 2021

Taking a hike on the first day of the year is a step forward into 2021. Participate in a guided First Day Hike at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park. Meet at the Cass Visitor’s Center at 1 p.m. to set out for a three-mile round trip on a flat crushed gravel surface. It is easy walking, and you’ll be outdoors for about an hour and a half or a little longer depending upon weather conditions. Wear good walking shoes or boots for winter walking, and wear layers of winter wear.

Hikes are led by Park Interpreter Kailey Gibson-Price.

The hike is free and open to the public.

Hikers get a First Day patch at the conclusion of the hike. This year’s patch will be a red mitten. If participating for the first time in a First Day Hike, you may opt for the original snowflake design, if available.