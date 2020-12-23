Josephine Dean

Josephine Sharon “Judy” Dean, loving wife and mother of four, gained her wings with the Lord Friday, December 18, 2020, at the age of 77.

Born July 7, 1943, on Beaver Creek, she was a daughter of the late Origen and Eula Alderman Underwood.

Judy had many hobbies – arts and crafts, sewing and gardening. She loved to sing and, for several years, she and her sisters, known as the Underwood Sisters, would sing at events in the community.

She spent many years organizing the Memorial Day services at the Beaver Creek Cemetery. She was an avid collector of family history and old photographs. She had a passion for bird watching, spending many evenings sitting quietly on the porch with her husband, enjoying the humming birds as they were feeding.

Judy spent most of her Sunday afternoons enjoying dinner and conversation with her family and friends. There was nothing in this world more important to her than her family. She was a beacon of light for those around her, loving with all her heart, both fiercely and with her own unique warmth.

She had an extraordinary strength about her, bravely meeting challenges and trials head on. She greeted everyone with kindness and compassion, often going out of her way to help anyone who needed it.

Judy was a rare and wonderful soul who will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Alonzo G. “Lonnie” Dean, III; two brothers, Leonard Underwood and Richard Underwood; and two sisters, Pauline Hansford and Millie Symes.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Alonzo G. “A.G.” Dean, Jr.; three children, Kimberley Simmons and husband, Dennis, of Arbovale, Andrea Peaytt, of Onego, and Matthew Dean, of Frankford; three sisters, Mary Richardson, of Columbus, Ohio, Janet Beck, of Beaver Creek, and Shelby Ryder, of Cummings Creek; six grandchildren, Derek Simmons and wife, Cyn-thia, Cassandra Simmons, Treyson Simmons, Amanda Peaytt and partner, Scott McGee, Destiny Bland and Brenden Bland; five great-grandchildren, Alonzo “Lonnie” Barton, Payton Barton, Brentley Bland, Braelynn Bennett and Delaney Simmons.

A private funeral service will be held at Beaver Creek Cemetery.