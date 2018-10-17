Bertie Jewel McClure Lansaw Sears, age 75, passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018, in Beaumont, Texas, where she had lived for the last 39 years.

Born November 22, 1942, on Brownstown Road in Greenbrier County, she was a daughter of the late Boyce and Goldie McClure.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Sears; a sister, Vertie Rose; and three brothers, Cecil, Normand and Henry.

She is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Acosta, and husband, Jose, of Melbourne, Florida, Heather Sears, of San Antonio, Texas, and Erin Sears, of Beaumont, Texas; a son, Kevin Lansaw, and wife, Kathy, of El Paso, Texas; five sisters, Roxie Hume, of Lewisburg, Debbie Whitlock, and husband, Elwood, of Seebert, Linda Hanna, and husband, Joe, Mary Loudermilk, and husband, Junior, and Brenda Floyd, all of Hillsboro; two brothers, Walter McClure, and wife, Linda, of Hillsboro, and Dale McClure, and wife, Samantha, of Beaver Creek; four granddaughters, Candace and Andrew, of Sugarland, Texas, Layla, of San Antonio, Texas, Katlyn and Kyle, stationed in Japan, and Kauleen, of El Paso, Texas; six grandsons, Cameron and Kel, Timothy and Ronald, all of Beaumont, Texas, Tommy and Aubrey, and Noah, all of San Antonio, Texas, and Koulin, of El Paso, Texas; two great-granddaughters, Cadie and Mavis; two great-grandsons, Hollow and Christian; and several nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

Per her wishes, the body was cremated. A memorial service will be held in West Virginia at a later date.