[caption id="attachment_85690" align="alignleft" width="200"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/03\/Obit-Clutter.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="266" class="size-full wp-image-85690" \/> Kalena and Kayance[\/caption]\r\n\r\nKalena Marie Clutter, age 37, of Hillsboro, unexpectedly passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.\r\n\r\nBorn May 9, 1984, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of Marshall Clutter, of Hillsboro, and Jackie McCraw (Perry), of Lewisburg.\r\nKalena had a beautiful, fun and outgoing personality, and a smile and laughter, that, as one friend put it, was much bigger than her dimin-utive frame. She was full of candor and a silliness that made you instantly connect with her.\r\n\r\nKalena was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Calvin and Mary Walker Clutter; and maternal grandparents, Burke and Annabelle Scott.\r\n\r\nIn addition to her parents, she is survived by her three beautiful children whom she adored, Kameran, Kaydence and Wiley; sister, Bethany Clutter, of Hillsboro; and brothers, Nathaniel Clutter (Carrie), of Hillsboro, and Ian Purdue, of Lewisburg; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. \r\n\r\nThe family wishes to express their deep appreciation and sincere thanks for the expressions of sympathy during this difficult time.\r\n\r\nA memorial Celebration of Life will be announced for a later date in the spring.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Marshall Clutter, P.O. Box 201, Hillsboro, WV 24946 to benefit her children. \r\n\r\nPsalm 34:18 \u2013 The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.\r\n
