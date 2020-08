Kale Eugene Sage, 79, of Homerville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Autumnwood Nursing Home in Rittman, Ohio.

Born June 25, 1940, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Ray and Mildred Sage.

Kale served in the U. S. Army.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, September 5, at 11 a.m. at the Gibson Cemetery on Elk, with Military Rites by the Pocahontas County Honor Corps.