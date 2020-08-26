Marie Stanley

Dresella Marie Williams Shue Stanley, 91, of Droop, passed away Monday, August 19, 2020, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.

Born July 15, 1929, at Leonard, she was a daughter of the late Tawney Dewey and Ollie Morrison Williams.

Marie was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Darlegh Shue and Jesse Alden Stanley; daughter, Elaine Shue Tinney; sons, Waren Shue and Wesley Shue; two step-sons, Junior Stanley and David Stanley; sister, Gladys Boyce, and husband, Okey; brothers, James Williams, and wife, Alfred Williams and wife, Iva Jane, and Elmer Williams; and two granddaughters, Krisey Mc-Coy and Marie Waller Kerns.

She is survived by three daughters, Rose Tinney, and husband, Homer, Brenda Naumann and Emma Marie Hambrick; two sons, James Shue, and wife, Mary, and Ben Shue; step-daughters, Grace Lewis, and husband, Wayne, Brenda, and Debora Byerly; step-son, Eugene Stanley, and wife, Candy; many grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

Graveside service was held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Morningside Cemetery in Renick with Pastor Vince Deeds officiating.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com