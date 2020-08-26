  • Obituaries

    • Marie Stanley

    August 26, 2020
    Pin0

    Dresella Marie Williams Shue Stanley, 91, of Droop, passed away Monday, August 19, 2020, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.
    Born July 15, 1929, at Leonard, she was a daughter of the late Tawney Dewey and Ollie Morrison Williams.

    Marie was a homemaker.

    In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Darlegh Shue and Jesse Alden Stanley; daughter, Elaine Shue Tinney; sons, Waren Shue and Wesley Shue; two step-sons, Junior Stanley and David Stanley; sister, Gladys Boyce, and husband, Okey; brothers, James Williams, and wife, Alfred Williams and wife, Iva Jane, and Elmer Williams; and two granddaughters, Krisey Mc-Coy and Marie Waller Kerns.

    She is survived by three daughters, Rose Tinney, and husband, Homer, Brenda Naumann and Emma Marie Hambrick; two sons, James Shue, and wife, Mary, and Ben Shue; step-daughters, Grace Lewis, and husband, Wayne, Brenda, and Debora Byerly; step-son, Eugene Stanley, and wife, Candy; many grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

    Graveside service was held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Morningside Cemetery in Renick with Pastor Vince Deeds officiating.
    Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com

    Pin0

    more recommended stories