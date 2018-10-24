Julia Pearl Mace, age 82, of Short Gap, died Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at The Dawnview Center.

Born December 31, 1935, in Pocahontas County, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Virgie Nottingham Curry.

Pearl was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Ridgeley, where she belonged to the United Methodist Women and sang in the choir.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Lewis Mace; three sisters, Arlene Fitzgerald, Opal Moore and Maxine Lantz; and a brother, Leonard Curry.

She is survived by three children, Debbie Umstot, and husband, Bill, of Keyser, Tim Mace, and wife, Jeanette, of Ridgley, and Greg Mace, and wife, Kim, of Fort Ashby; grandchildren, Amy Cowgill, and husband, Kenn, Amanda Demko, and husband, Cory, Brad Umstot, and wife, Whitney, Anthony Mace, and wife, Kelcee, and Stephanie Felton, and husband, Brandon; great-grandchildren, Morgan and Mason Cowgill, Ayden, Payton and Addisyn Demko, and Emma and Abe Mace; four sisters, Georgie Nelson, of Forney, Texas, Ellouise Hinson, of Columbia, South Carolina, Sandra K. Mullenax, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Diane Holsted, of Falling Waters; a brother, Franklin Curry, of Durbin; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held October 19 at Upchurch Funeral Home in Fort Ashby with Rev. Scott Knowlton officiating. Interment was in Headsville Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Payton Umstot, Terry Feasater, Chuck Kesner, Danny Lynch, Jerry Felton and Wayne Ketterman. Honorary pallbearers were Bob Rice, Hugh Felton, Ronald Ward, Eric Moore and Jim Ketterman.

Memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Women Memorial Fund, 128 Wesley Street, Ridgeley, WV 26753.