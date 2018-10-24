Al McCutcheon passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

Al was born in Green Bank in 1928. He attended Green Bank High School prior to joining the United States Navy at the close of World War II. He moved to Akron, Ohio, in 1950 and became a firefighter with the Akron Fire Department. He retired from the department in 1981.

He is survived by five children; 27 grandchildren; and 41 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held October 19 at Donovan Funeral Home in Tallmadge, Ohio. Interment was in Tallmadge Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries, PO Box 547, Akron, OH 44309; or a charity of your choice.