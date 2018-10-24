Gladys Marie Dean, age 89, of Richwood, passed away Thursday, October 18, 2018.

Born March 20, 1929, in Pocahontas County, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Glenna Waugh.

Gladys married Winters Dean July 11, 1947. She was a former member and deacon of the Presbyterian Church in Richwood.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Winters Dean; and two brothers, Robert Waugh and Dwight Waugh.

She is survived by her son, Gary Dean, and wife, Ann; daughter, Linda Petry, and husband, Kerry; five grandchildren, Kristen, Jennifer, Megan, Kent and Laura; six great-grandchildren, Sydney, Luke, Nolan, Avery, Lily and Abigail; and a sister, Ruth Pritchard Cornelius.

A funeral service of remembrance will be held Saturday, October 27, 1 p.m. at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home in Richwood.