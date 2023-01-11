Judy Mae Greer, of Thornwood, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023. in Elkins.

Born May 15, 1948, in Thornwood, she was a daughter of the late William Mackie and Mary Charlene Adams Vandevender.

Judy was a homemaker, and a military wife for 20 years. She was a kind and loving person who never met a stranger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Jeanette Arnett; and a great-granddaughter, Brynleigh Rexrode.

She is survived by her husband, Freddie L. Greer; daughters, Mary Marcella Rexrode, and husband, Kenneth, of Durbin, and Ava Anne Shrader, of Elkins; six brothers, Dale Lee Harper, of Riverton, William Charles Vandevender, of Frank, David Lynn Vandevender, of Durbin, Daniel Thomas Vandevender, of Thornwood, Dallas Eugene Vandevender, of Green Bank, and Douglas Phay Vandevender, of Thornwood; two sisters, Judith Kay Newbrough, of Worthington, and Joann Rae Gilardi, of Thornwood; six grandchildren, Coty, Casey, Cory, Timothy, Ashley and Sabrina; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Thornwood Community Church with Rev. Gary Reynolds officiating. Interment was in Vandevender Cemetery.

Online Condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com