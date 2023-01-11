Olin Ray Warner, age 77, of Maysville, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.

Born December 19, 1944, in Circleville, he was a son of the late Ray and Nola Eda Warner.

On December 24, 1992, Olin married Nellie Nelson Warner, who survives in Maysville.

He was a 1963 graduate of Circleville High School, and he loved to graft apple trees, and to hunt deer and bear. He was a member of the Living Hope Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the Petersburg VFW and American Legion.

Olin had worked as a Telescope Operator at the Green Bank Observatory. He was a jack of many trades and had worked as an electrician, carpenter, in masonry and was a devoted farmer.

He was a Vietnam Veteran of the US Army, having served with Company A 4/31 of 196th Light Infantry Brigade, known as “The Polar Bears,” from September 1965 to July 1967.

In addition to his wife, Olin leaves behind to cherish his memory, a daughter, Jodi Campbell (Hurley Jr.), of Beverly Hills, Florida; son, David Warner (Donna), of Durbin; step-daughter, Amy Shockey (Jay), of Petersburg; step-son, B. Michael Nelson (Roxann), of Franklin; sisters, Nancy W. Swain (Ralph), of Mt. Airy, Maryland, and Doris Koch, of Clarksburg; grandchildren, Hurley E. Campbell III, Ashley Collins, Amy Warner and Adam Warner; step-grandchildren, Benjamin Shockey, Stephen Hope, Tiffany Brennan, Ashley Tingler and Wesley Tingler; eight great-grand- children; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral service was held Friday, December 23, 2022, at Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin with Pastor Matt Smith officiating.

Interment was in Limb Place Cemetery on the Olin Warner Farm in Teter Gap, Circleville with Military Honors conducted by the U. S. Army, Camp Dawson.

Memorials may be made to Living Hope Baptist Church or any local volunteer rescue squad. Memories and words of comfort may be shared at www.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home.