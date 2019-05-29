Joyce Ann Fout Hoffman, age 72, of Elkins, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morganatown.

Born August 6, 1946, in Charleston, she was the only daughter of the late Hubert “Jim” and Helen Gross Fout.

Joyce married Jim Hoffman in July 1963, and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage. She graduated from Dupont High School and received degrees in education from Morris Harvey College and Western Kentucky University. She taught elementary school for many years in Kanawha and Pendleton counties.

She was active in WVEA, including holding state office. She especially loved teaching first graders to read and coming up with Ms. Fizzle-inspired science projects for her fourth graders. After retiring, her garden was a year-round passion, even in winter when she spent hours searching magazines and Pinterest for inspiration for the coming year.

She also enjoyed painting, taking art classes as well as working at home on her craft.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, David Hoffman, grandchildren, Tyler, Shelby and Christina, and her family; a daughter, Amy Hoffman Mattingly, her husband, Steve, and grandchildren, Katy “Kass” and Sarah “Max;” and brothers, Richard Fout and Hubert “Jim” Fout, and wife, Connie, and family.

The date for a memorial service had not been set.

Donations in her memory can be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

