Maxell Franklin Sharp died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, Florida.

Maxell was a retired CW4 Officer with the Army Corps. He was not just a husband, but also his wife’s best friend.

He will be missed by all.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Hill Sharp; a sister, Shirley Burbaugh; an aunt, Joanne Sharp; and best friends, Pete and Frannie Tawney.