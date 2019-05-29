Gloria Elizabeth Hill, age 59, of Marlinton, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg, following a short, courageous battle with cancer.

Born December 10, 1959, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Tempest V. and Virginia E. Lantz Hill.

Gloria was Presbyterian by faith. She loved working jigsaw puzzles, feeding and watching birds, sewing and working in her flowerbeds.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers Richard V. Hill and Kenneth A. Hill.

She is survived by her wonderful daughter, and best friend, Marlene Workman, and her husband, Dennis, of Frankford; grandson, Tyler Workman; a brother, Charles Hill; a niece, Cheryl Hill Carper; a nephew, Kenny Hill Jr.; and many wonderful friends.

Per her request the body will be cremated, and a private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maple Wood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

