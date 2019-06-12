Stephen William Davis, 68, of Mace, passed from this life Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Colonial Place in Elkins, under the care of Mountain Hospice.

Born Wednesday, December 27, 1950, in South Charleston, he was a son of the late Burton William Davis and Florence Stephenson Davis.

On October 16, 2004, in Mace, he married Vicky Terry, who survives.

Steve received his Bachelor’s Degree from West Virginia State College and had retired as a supervisor for the Division of Labor. He was an accomplished artist and musician and also enjoyed gardening and beekeeping.

In addition to his wife, those left to cherish his memory are two children, Diane Bonenberger, and husband, Andy, of Pennsylvania, and Cory Davis of Ohio; one grandson, David William Bonenberger; and three siblings, Janice Drake, Ann Holliday, and husband, Bill, and Michael Davis, and wife, Lisa.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Brianna Terry-Davis, and a brother, Joseph Davis.

Steve’s request for cremation was honored.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Steve’s name to American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

