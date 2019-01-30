Joy Bell Noonan Knight, age 81, of Painesville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

Born April 18, 1937, at Clover Lick, she was a daughter of the late Cleveland and Lottie Combs Noonan.

Joy was a proud homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Lewis Knight, Jr.; and 12 siblings.

She is survived by her children, Bruce (Maureen) Knight, Vida (Max) Gum and Rosalie (Larry) Gidley; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, February 2, 11 a.m. at Stony Bottom Cemetery.

