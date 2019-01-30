Jack Stanley Morrison, age 83, of Buckeye, passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born November 7, 1935, at Buckeye, he was a son of the late Taylor McNeill and Anna Mary Moss Morrison.

Jack was a United States Army Veteran, road maintenance worker for the Forestry Service, an avid outdoorsman and a master of carpentry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Susan, Taylor Jr., Fredrick “Fred” Morrison, Keith Morrison, Faye Gaylor Williams and Mescal Broyles; and one grandchild, Jack David Morrison.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rosalee Ryder Morrison; a daughter, Arlene S. Armstrong, and Larry, of Buckeye; sons, Douglas G. Morrison, and wife, Kristie, and Kenneth W. Morrison, and wife, Karen, all of Buckeye, and David S. Morrison, and wife, Susan, of Marlinton; grandchildren, Eric Armstrong, Tanya Armstrong, Callie Morrison, Nathan Morrison, Morgan Morrison and Charity Morrison; great-grandchildren, Shasta Taylor-Armstrong, Canden Lambert, Rylan Lambert, Ashton Lambert and Quinton Taylor.

Funeral service was held January 27 at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye. Following the service, per his request, the body was cremated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation Center, Marshall University Medical Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington, WV 25755; or Alzheimer’s Association, 1299 Pineview Drive # 3, Morgantown, WV 26505.

