Robert Vaughn “Bob” Colaw, age 69, formerly of Durbin, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Funeral service will be held Monday, February 4, 1 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Rev. David Rittenhouse officiating. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.

